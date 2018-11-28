Menu

Advertising

Concerns for missing Shrewsbury girls, 16

By Ian Harvey | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Two 16-year-old girls have gone missing from Shrewsbury.

Hafsa Mourdoude and Benedita Joao

Hafsa Mourdoude and Benedita Joao were last seen on Saturday and it is thought they may have travelled to the Kensington area of London.

Hafsa is described as Asian, around 5ft 8in, with black hair. She is believed to be wearing a grey roll next sweater and blue Nike trainers.

Benedita is described as being of medium build, around 5ft 8in, with very long black hair. She was thought to be wearing blue jeans, a black top and light brown Nike trainers at the time of her disappearance.

Police say they are concerned about the whereabouts of the girls.

Officers are appealing for the girls themselves or anyone who has seen them to get in touch. Call West Mercia Police on 101 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News