Concerns for missing Shrewsbury girls, 16

Hafsa Mourdoude and Benedita Joao were last seen on Saturday and it is thought they may have travelled to the Kensington area of London.

Hafsa is described as Asian, around 5ft 8in, with black hair. She is believed to be wearing a grey roll next sweater and blue Nike trainers.

Benedita is described as being of medium build, around 5ft 8in, with very long black hair. She was thought to be wearing blue jeans, a black top and light brown Nike trainers at the time of her disappearance.

Police say they are concerned about the whereabouts of the girls.

Officers are appealing for the girls themselves or anyone who has seen them to get in touch. Call West Mercia Police on 101 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.