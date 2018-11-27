Shrewsbury Tree of Light on track to raise £6,000 for charity

The annual Shrewsbury Rotary Tree of Light appeal is on track to raise about £6,000 which will be split between three local charities.

This year the tree is situated in Shrewsbury Abbey and was lit at the dedication service on Sunday.

It was led by Reverend Paul Firmin who brought the concept to the UK in the 90s after hearing about it in South Africa.

Organiser Iain Gilmour, of the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn, said: It is the 27th year we have done the Tree of Light and it has raised more than £140,000. This year the money will go to the League of Friends to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Little Rascals Foundation and The Carers Trust to support young carers.

"It is also fitting that it was Rev Firmin's last Sunday service as he retires on Friday. He was the only who instituted the first Tree of Light in the UK and it has since spread all over the country."

More than 500 people this year have pledged £5 in memory of a loved one and all of the names are on display in the Abbey.

Mr Gilmour added: "It is in the Abbey for the first time this year and it's a really splendid setting. We get the tree from a different place each year but this time it came from a Rotarian's garden. It's very big though - about 17ft and looks wonderful."