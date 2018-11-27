Litter pickin' good as Shrewsbury firm helps raise £1,000 for charity

Bosses at DM Recruitment, based at the Battlefield Enterprise Park, organised a charity litter pick in Broseley, to raise £1,000 for Shropshire Mind, which provides support and services for people affected by mental health.

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment managing director, said the firm had been keen to take part in something that would raise awareness of mental health as well as benefit the local community and the environment.

“We want to help break the stigma around mental health. We want people to know that it’s OK not to be OK and there is help out there for all of us if we need it,” he said.

“We have also asked staff to have a clear-out of clothes and shoes at home and bring them to the office so we can swap them for cash and make even more money for Shropshire Mind.”

Mr Danks said staff took part in litter picking for most of the day and that everyone was pleased to be raising as much as they could for the chosen charity.

“We chose Shropshire Mind because they carry out such fantastic work throughout the Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Church Stretton, Whitchurch, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton and Oswestry areas,” he added.

“We really hope people will come forward to sponsor us for the litter pick and help us raise money for a truly worth cause.”

Shropshire Mind was set up 44 years ago and provides a diverse range of services across the county for the one in four people and their families acknowledged to be affected by mental or emotional distress.

Heather Ireland, from Shropshire Mind, said: “We are truly grateful to DM Recruitment. The money will go towards helping bridge the gap between illness and full independence for people who use our services.

"Highlighting mental health and supporting the work we do in this way helps to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health. This is a fantastic opportunity to encourage people to talk and seek support if they are finding things difficult.

“Some people need support in many areas of their lives, others in just a few, some for long periods of time, others for only a short while.”

