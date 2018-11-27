Menu

Firefighters called to Shrewsbury supermarket after fog was mistaken for smoke

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Firefighters were called to reports of smoke at a Shrewsbury supermarket - only to find out it was actually fog.

A crew from Shrewsbury was sent to Co-Operative Food in Bank Farm Road shortly before 11pm last night.

When they arrived they found it was a security light reflecting off fog.

They spent 10 minutes inspecting the area before returning home.

The fire service said calls to report smoke in the area was made with good intentions.

