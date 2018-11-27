Advertising
Firefighters called to Shrewsbury supermarket after fog was mistaken for smoke
Firefighters were called to reports of smoke at a Shrewsbury supermarket - only to find out it was actually fog.
A crew from Shrewsbury was sent to Co-Operative Food in Bank Farm Road shortly before 11pm last night.
When they arrived they found it was a security light reflecting off fog.
They spent 10 minutes inspecting the area before returning home.
The fire service said calls to report smoke in the area was made with good intentions.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment