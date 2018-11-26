Toddlers and pensioners to enjoy Christmas lunch inspired by TV show

Following on from the success of 'Old People's Home for 4-year-olds', a group of local mothers and toddlers have decided to hold a Christmas lunch in partnership with Age UK.

The heart-warming documentary saw retirement home residents partnered with a band of noisy four-year-olds - with the overarching aim of seeing what the health benefits might be for the elderly participants.

Lunch organiser Anne Hambley said: "It was a really emotional, enlightening and beautiful programme and has inspired me to put together this party and hopefully the foundations of a similar inter-generational project for the young and old in our community.

"I hope they will get to know each other, share interests, talents and activities, play and learn and most importantly spend some lovely time together with the hope that they will continue to keep in regular contact through visits, phone calls and letters.

"Christmas is such a special time of year for so many, especially children who see nothing more than the magic of it all. I wanted to share some of that magic and joy with people that for one reason or another may be feeling sad or lonely. I know personally having lost my dad last year that there is nothing like a child’s laugh or smile to help bring a glimmer of happiness back."

Palmer's of Shrewsbury, based at the Baptist Church in Claremont Street, has offered to host the lunch and it is also being support by Age UK.

Annie said it has been made possible by local people and businesses who have donated food, drink, decorations and gifts.

Judy James, central manager and community liaisons from Palmer's said: “We are thrilled to be part of this event and to support Annie in this new venture. There are proven statistics to see how occasions such as this will benefit the mental health of older generations while also providing role models and support to parents and their children. It's a win-win in my book."

The free event takes place on December 10 from 10.30am and will include festive food, games, music, dancing and more.

For more information or to donate, contact Anne on 07462792822 or Age UK's Sarah Pierpoint on 01743 233788.