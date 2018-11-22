Advertising
Man charged with firearms offences after 10-hour siege near Shrewsbury
A man has been charged with firearms offences after a 10-hour police siege at a village near Shrewsbury.
Police were at an address at The Chestnuts in Cross Houses from the early hours of Tuesday and eventually arrested a man.
Today 35-year-old Aaron Jones, of The Chestnuts, was charged with four firearms offences and a section 47 assault.
He was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning.
Police said no shots were fired on Tuesday, when armed officers surrounded a house in Cross Houses, south-east of Shrewsbury.
The police cordon was eventually lifted at 12pm.
