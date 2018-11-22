Man charged with firearms offences after 10-hour siege near Shrewsbury

Police were at an address at The Chestnuts in Cross Houses from the early hours of Tuesday and eventually arrested a man.

Today 35-year-old Aaron Jones, of The Chestnuts, was charged with four firearms offences and a section 47 assault.

He was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning.

Police said no shots were fired on Tuesday, when armed officers surrounded a house in Cross Houses, south-east of Shrewsbury.

The police cordon was eventually lifted at 12pm.