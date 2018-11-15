Shrewsbury is lit up for Christmas

Shrewsbury hosted an evening of entertainment, with music, stallholders and late-night shopping as part of its annual Christmas lights switch-on last night.

Bands, choirs and acoustic acts from around the region filled the town with a variety of seasonal music.

The Rock Choir took to the stage in the Square to entertain the crowds that gathered with Christmas songs and carols.

A lantern parade set off from the Darwin Shopping Centre and was led onto the stage by the Boreatton Scouts Drum Corps in time for the official countdown at 6.30pm.

The lights were switched on by Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Peter Nutting, with the help of two youngsters.

He said: "It's good to see so many people in the town.

"The lights are brilliant this year. I hope people come out and see them."

Paula Bozdogan, of Sundorne in Shrewsbury, came to the event with her children Millie, eight, and Aleyna, 12.

Aleyna, whose Christmas pudding shaped lantern was chosen as the winner, helped the mayor turn on the Christmas lights with Millie.

Paula, 42, said: "Everything is really good and it has been really well organised.

"It really gets you in the Christmas spirit."

Also taking part in the parade was Ella Kuznicka, 38, with her daughters Amelia, seven, and Jessica, five, whose lanterns were shaped like Minions wearing Christmas hats.

Ella, of Monkmoor, said: "We do it every year.

"It's a very good atmosphere."

Those who had made lanterns showed them off on stage and led the crowd in a Christmas sing-a-long, belting out We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Dan Bailey, 41, of Radbrook, enjoyed the entertainment with his seven-year-old son Jack and five-year-old daughter Grace.

He said: "It's good. We come every year. "I liked the choir and I really like the lights as well."

The event was organised by Shrewsbury Town Council, in partnership with Shrewsbury Shopping Centres, and was sponsored by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID).

To add to the fun on the night, Santa and his sleigh were on Pride Hill from late afternoon, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn.

The evening also saw the return of the Darwin Centre’s giant reindeer, dubbed Shrewdolf, which was also lit up.

Shoppers wanting to make the most of the late night opening hours can take advantage of free and reduced price parking in Shrewsbury’s car parks.

Every Wednesday, until December 19, the Park & Ride service will be free from noon, while Frankwell Main and Abbey Foregate car parks will have free parking from 3pm and at the Raven Meadows multi-storey there is half-price parking from 3pm until midnight.