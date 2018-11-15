Shrewsbury company launches scholarship

The Morris Scholarship, awarded by Shrewsbury-based Morris & Company, will cover all tuition fees for a full three-year degree and the bursary towards the living costs of the successful applicant.

The scholarship will begin at the start of the new academic year next September but the selection process will be getting under way early in the new year meaning potential candidates will need to act quickly.

Prospective students wanting to be considered must apply for their UCS degree course in the usual way through UCAS. Once accepted onto the relevant course, they will be contacted by January 31 and invited to apply for the scholarship.

A shortlist of applicants will then be invited to an interview and assessment day at the university in March with a final decision on the scholarship being made by a panel made up of representatives from UCS and Morris & Company.

The scholarship is open to anyone who has an invitation to study at UCS from next September on a full-time BSc or BA course in: Business Management, Applied Psychology, English, Health and Exercise Science or Medical Science.

Robin Morris, chairman of Morris & Company, said: “Young people are our future and as a company we invest a lot of time and resources into nurturing and encouraging young talent.

“We are proud to sponsor this scholarship, which coincides with our 150th anniversary next year, and look forward to conferring our first award - I am sure choosing one scholar from so many worthy applicants will prove to be an extremely difficult task.”

The scholar will act as a student ambassador and represent the university and Morris & Company at events during their time at UCS.

They will also have an an opportunity to work with the schools and colleges liaison team and will benefit from work-based placements and mentoring at Morris & Company.

Provost of University Centre Shrewsbury, Professor Anna Sutton, said: “This is a marvellous opportunity and an exciting prospect for those considering applying for university next year.

“Morris & Company are a hugely successful firm, have very strong links with the town and an excellent track record in providing opportunities and support for young people on their career path.

“It is important that we reach as many people as possible with news of this scholarship so our prospective students don’t miss out, are aware of it and how they can apply.”

For more information visit www.ucshrewsbury.ac.uk/MorrisScholarship