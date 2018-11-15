Heroin man died despite lifesaving efforts after collapsing in Shrewsbury street

An inquest at Shirehall heard Daniel Peter Clements, 34, died in the early hours of June 26 this year at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after taking heroin.

A statement from his friend James Hart said Mr Clements injected himself and then knelt on the pavement.

Mr Hart checked for a pulse before calling an ambulance, and performed CPR until paramedics took over. Mr Clements was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The medical cause of death was given as acute opiate toxicity and John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, concluded that Mr Clements’ death was drug related.

Mr Ellery also told the hearing that he had heard evidence from Mr Clements earlier this year at the inquest of Dwight Jeffrey-Shaw. That inquest heard how Mr Jeffrey-Shaw, 29, fell into the River Severn at Castlefields on December 2, 2017, while the pair were taking drugs and Mr Clements dived into the freezing water to try to help him.

Mr Ellery said: "He said he had to do something to try to help Dwight. That was a good deed that Daniel did in an attempt to save his friend's life."

At the end of the hearing, Mr Clements’ uncle Stephen Shuker said: “I would like to thank all the medical staff and the lad who was with Daniel for trying to save him.”