Ex-service workers tuck into nostalgia thanks to Shrewsbury students

At the back of Shrewsbury College restaurant Origins, the catering, hospitality and tourism teams had written notes to the veterans thanking them for their service. “Thank you for protecting us all,” one said. “Without you we wouldn’t be here.”

Many of the students had volunteered to come in on their day off to cook the food and wait the tables – and the veterans said their efforts were well appreciated.

It comes after 40 students attended the funeral of Royal Marine veteran David McLaren Kerr.

It came after the Royal British Legion made an appeal for people to support the funeral of the man who had outlived his only family.

The meal was the idea of Andy Middle, hospitality and catering technician at the college. “The meal was to say thank you to the veterans for all their service,” he said.

“I did 14 years in the Royal Signals, and the British Legion helped me when I came out. I wanted to give something back, and it was an ideal opportunity to use Origins.”

Arron Davis, 19, one of the students, said: “It makes me feel proud – they have done so much for our country. This is the best way I could spend a Monday.”

Abby Finch, 16, another student, said: “I want to show I am thankful for what they have done. It’s important for young people to help out to show we are grateful for what they have done for us.”

Peter Benford, 80, from Ford, Shrewsbury, said: “It’s amazing to see what they’ve done. You wouldn’t think they were students – their turn out is immaculate, and their service is equal.”

Bill Dawber, 71, from Montford Bridge, said: “I have never know anything like this. The students are brilliant, the company is excellent – what more can we ask for?”