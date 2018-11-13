Thousands attend remembrance events

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised for the RBL and poppies, pins and car badges were a sell-out.

Towns came to a standstill at 11am as the millions of men were remembered.

Volunteers across the county have been rattling tins and organisers in Shropshire are confident they will have topped last year's record of £500,000 raised.

Jenny Robey, community fundraised for the RBL in Shropshire said she was sure that the commemorations would continue for generations to come and was heartened to see that young and old came together to remember the fallen.

"I was very touched to see people of all ages come together at the events which took place across the county," she said.

"It has been the best year that we have ever experienced and it was very special. I have heard that record numbers of people attended the parades in Wellington, Donnington and Shrewsbury - it was incredible. The Son et Lumiere event in the Quarry in Shrewsbury was also incredibly moving - made more so for me when I heard my great, great grandfather's name read out.

"I have lost count of how many churches made cascades of poppies, it has just been overwhelming. We will be getting the tins in which have been out in the shops, supermarkets and on the streets this week and then will be counting it up.

"We think we will beat all previous amounts raised. Some people have been so kind in their donations, one man travelled to Shropshire from Manchester and gave us a cheque for £300. We have had story after story about their generosity. People have wanted to be part of the commemorations and it, with a little digging, virtually everybody has a connection to World War One.

"We have been incredibly lucky that there were two people in Shropshire who researched all of the fallen and produced the Roll of Honour. People have been able to go on there and find out if they had a family member who died in the war.

"We hope that this year's commemorations will be the baton for future generations. It is so important that it carries on to the next generation and is never forgotten."

Councillor Ann Hartley, chairman of Shropshire Council, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people of all ages attending remembrance services across the county.

"We all have a duty to educate today’s young people about the sacrifices made by previous generations and it is important that we recognise and thank all those killed or injured in battle."