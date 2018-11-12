Shrewsbury festive fun set to get underway

The big lights switch-on, which takes place on Wednesday evening (14) is being organised by Shrewsbury Town Council, in partnership with Shrewsbury Shopping Centres, and is sponsored by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID).

From 5pm bands, choirs and acoustic acts from around the region will fill the town with a variety of seasonal music to mark the start of late night shopping.

Switching on the lights this year will be the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Peter Nutting.

He said: "I’m looking forward to the programme of events scheduled to celebrate the launch of the town’s annual Christmas lights display, with free family entertainment, and the all-important start of late night shopping in the run-up to Christmas. I would love to see as many people in the town for what promises to be a fun-filled evening in Shrewsbury.”

A lantern parade will set off from the Darwin Shopping Centre at the earlier time of 5.45pm, and will be led into the Square by the Boreatton Scouts Drum Corps in time for the official countdown at 6.30pm.

Entertainment will then continue in various locations around town until 7.30pm.

And to add to the fun on the night, Santa and his sleigh will also be on Pride Hill from late afternoon, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn.

Shrewsbury’s shopping centres will be open until 8pm and the Market Hall will stay open until 9pm with complimentary mulled wine and mince pies available from 6pm-8pm on proof of purchase from any market retail stall, while stocks last.

The evening will also see the return of the Darwin Centre’s giant reindeer, dubbed Shrewdolf, which will have its very own switch-on to coincide with the Square countdown at 6.30pm.

Shoppers wanting to make the most of the late night opening hours can take advantage of free and reduced price parking in Shrewsbury's car parks.

Every Wednesday, from November 14 to December 19, the Park & Ride service will be free from 12 noon, while Frankwell Main and Abbey Foregate car parks will have free parking from 3pm and at the Raven Meadows multi-storey there is half-price parking from 3pm until midnight.