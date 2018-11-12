Shrewsbury actor beats Spiderman's Tom Holland to international award

He’s played one of Britain’s most notorious gangsters and rubbed shoulders with A-listers at the Cannes film Festival, and now Kevin Leslie has been named Best Emerging Actor.

Having previously won the best actor award at the 2015 Marbella International Film Festival, the Shrewsbury actor has now topped all of his achievements by beating the young Hollywood star at the International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA).

At a the ceremony in London’s Canary Wharf, Kevin, who played Reggie Kray in The Rise of the Krays and The Fall of the Krays, triumphed for his role in The Code.

"It was a night to remember," he said. "It’s an immense feeling when your work is being recognised but any project is more than one person. So I’d like to thank everyone that makes each project so special.

"I think the whole thing is still sinking in. When I saw I was up against some pretty huge names, I didn't expect to win. But it does kind of take the pressure off because you're not expecting to take anything home.

Kevin Leslie

"It just goes to show you never know what might happen. I'm extremely proud and so are my parents. These kind of awards get your name out there in the industry and can open new doors."

But not content with his success at the IARA, just days later the 30-year-old also went on to win Best Actor award for his role in The Escort at the Westfield International Film Festival in New Jersey, US.

Advertising

Kevin, who was born in Shrewsbury, first took an interest in acting while attending Thomas Telford School and went on to study BA (Hons) Acting at Arts University Bournemouth, graduating in 2010.

His former lecturer at Arts University Bournemouth, Dr Petronilla Whitfield, said: “Kevin was an amazing student when he was here. He worked incredibly hard and I will never forget him.

“He was fearless in his enthusiasm to engage himself in Shakespeare and immersed himself entirely in acting the roles. He worked incredibly hard when he was at Arts University Bournemouth with 100 per cent commitment and was a pleasure to teach.”