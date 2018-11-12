Salmon has photographer leaping for joy

But when Andrew Fusek Peters heard he had made the final cut of the British Wildlife Photography Awards with his stunning photograph of leaping salmon he was unable to attend the glittering awards ceremony in London as he was confined to a hospital bed.

Just days before the talented photographer, whose images of Shropshire have been featured in a number of national and regional publications, was diagnosed with bowel cancer and underwent gruelling surgery at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Recovering on the ward he asked his surgeon if he could attend the ceremony but was told he was too ill to travel.

"But knowing that my photo of the leaping salmon had been highly commended was a real lift," he said. "I had been trying to get the shot for more than four years and have travelled to the same place near Ludlow aiming to do this.

"But each year it eluded me. However, last autumn I went once again and managed to get the shot of a hen and cock salmon leaping together. I knew straight away that I had the shot and just packed up my kit. When I saw it was male and female I was overjoyed.

"I entered the photo into the awards in September and then waited to hear. It is quite a fast process and I then heard I had made the shortlist and got through to the final judging round. But then I started to get ill. I knew things hadn't been right and I had some tests which came back to say that I had cancer. I so wanted to go to the awards but I couldn't - instead I had to follow it on Twitter. I felt like a bit of a Billy No Mates.

"There were some amazing photos in the competition and I am honoured to be commended."

Andrew has nothing but praise for the staff at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital who helped with his treatment.

"They were exemplary," he said. "I was seen quickly and efficiently. I know there has been a lot of news about the hospital recently but they did what they said they were going to do. The doctors, surgeons and nurses treated me with fortitude, humour and grace and I have not got a bad word to say about them. They saved my life.

"When all this is over I'm going to do something to say thank you. It is very moving to be in that sort of place."

Andrew, who will soon start on a course of chemotherapy, is considering giving some of his photos to the hospital to brighten up the wards and his photo will now be included in a book which showcases the work of those photographers who made the final cut in the competition. It will also feature in an exhibition which will tour the country until September next year.