Shrewsbury market hall out to retain national title

Britain’s Favourite Market competition is run every year by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) which invites members of the public to cast their vote online.

Markets up and down the country have entered. The competition is part of the annual Great British Market Awards. Voting takes place on the NABMA website until November 30.

“We’re hoping the public will get behind us once again,” said Kate Gittins, facilities manager for Shrewsbury Market Hall.

“Since we won the 2018 Britain’s Favourite Market award, back in January, our Market Hall has simply got better and better.

“New brilliant stalls have opened, including two exciting eateries, and our regular Saturday Late Nights, which we launched last year, are so successful that they are now firmly fixed on our calendar.

“Up to 1,900 people pass through the building during the course of these events which have opened the market to a wider audience.

“Thanks to incredibly creative traders our market has reinvented itself. While many markets around the country are struggling, we’re bucking the trend and continue to get more popular. We now have a record waiting list of more than 430 people wanting a stall in the market.”

Members of the public can vote online by going to nabma.com/vote/.