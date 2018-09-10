Shrewsbury Library restoration work after stone fall

The walls of the 15th century building have now been inspected by Shropshire Council surveyors and representatives from Historic England following the stone fall.

The inspection found that the walls are generally in good condition following extensive restorations in 1983, but further restoration work will now be required.

Scaffolding and protective walkways outside the building will remain in place until this work is completed, but the library will remain open as normal. Likewise, Shrewsbury Town Council, which is based in the building, is operating as normal.

Lezley Picton, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Shrewsbury Library’s dramatic look is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public, library and Shrewsbury Town Council staff and library customers, and we thank everyone for their understanding and patience while this restoration work is carried out.”