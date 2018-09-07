Funding options for North West Relief Road explored

It comes after the £70 million scheme was not included in the most recent announcement for funding from the Department for Transport.

Shropshire Council is asking for £54 million towards the plan, and would then contribute the rest.

The road would act as a missing link for a Shrewsbury bypass, completing an outer ring road around the town.

Shropshire Council's place overview committee received an update about the plan yesterday, and the head of economic growth, Gemma Davies, said other funding options are being explored.

She said: "Shropshire Council was not successful with its application for funding under the recent round of Department for Transport's Large Local Major Schemes Fund.

"Only three national funding offers were made by the Department for Transport.

"Before it was announced that the North West Relief Road was not on the funding list, MP Daniel Kawczynski and Councillor Steve Davenport went to London to lobby the Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling in support of the North West Relief Road and there was an indication that subsequent announcements may be made later this year.

"Further conversations continue at a political and an officer level in order to clarify this.

"The Department for Transport reiterated in August what was said by the Secretary of State in May saying he is unable to announce funding as of yet.

"Further funding opportunities are being explored.

"We've recently submitted the business case to Midlands Connect.

"Indications are at this time that any announcements could be made later this year."

Shropshire Council submitted the business case to the government in December, which outlines the authority’s position on the need for the road, the council hoped to receive a response by April 1, but no definitive answer has been given.

It was previously said that the success of the programme had been based on it being ‘in delivery’ from April 1.