Witnesses sought after van hits tree

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van left the road and hit a tree near to Harmer Hill on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6.30am, on the A528 involving a silver coloured Ford Transit van. The vehicle was travelling in the direction of Shrewsbury, when it left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening

Investigating officers would like to speak to the driver of a white van, possibly similar to an 'old-style' Ford Transit, which is believed to have been in the area at the time and may be able to assist with enquiries.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information which could assist with the investigation should call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 58s of 5 September 2018.

Lucy Todman

