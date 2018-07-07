New Shrewsbury care home told to improve twice since opening

Montgomery House, on Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury, welcomed the first residents to its purpose built £8 million pound development at the end of 2016.

But since then inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have found that the home, which is managed by Coverage Care Services Limited, needs to improve in all areas.

The home caters for older people and younger adults who may have dementia, learning disabilities or autistic spectrum disorder, mental health needs, physical disability or sensory impairment.

They reported that the 90-bed home was not always safe and there was not sufficient staff to meet people's needs.

In the report, which was published on Wednesday, it says how one resident said: "I can't move without help. When I press my alarm pendant it takes between 10 to 30 minutes to be answered, they're so short-staffed and there are lots of agency workers."

Another resident told inspectors waiting for staff for a long time meant they were incontinent.

Inspectors watched as a resident on the nursing with dementia unit walked into a store room, which was meant to be locked at all times, and the door closed behind them. The store room contained items which could have harmed the resident.

Inspectors added: "People did not always feel listened to when they raised concerns about their health and well-being."

The staff did not always demonstrate "positive interactions and engagement" with residents and residents felt they were too busy to spend quality time with them.

One resident described lunch as "like being in a zoo" and inspectors saw a members of staff sit between two residents and spoon food into their mouths alternatively.

Another resident told inspectors before they came to live at the home they were involved with charity work within the community.

They went on to say: "I now just sit here all day long doing nothing. I've not had the chance to go out.

"At a previous place I went on bus trips but not here. There is no-one to do errands, so I have to go without.

"I go to the lounge for company but I would like to do more to be occupied, the days are so long."

But inspectors noted that staff understood their safeguarding responsibilities to keep people safe, worked with other professionals to help ensure the effectiveness of care provided and people felt involved in their own care and treatment.

There were opportunities for residents and their families to give feedback and staff were friendly towards residents and made them feel welcome.

Residents described the staff members as "lovely, excellent, friendly, caring and super".

Montgomery House was approached to comment.