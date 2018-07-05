Wilko to give away goody bags at new shop

The store in the Pride Hill Shopping Centre will open on Wednesday at 9am, after moving from the space in the Riverside Shopping Centre.

To mark the occasion, a representative from the Teenage Cancer Trust will lead a ceremonial ribbon cutting on behalf of the Wilko Charity Partnership, along with Wilko retail director, Anthony Houghton and Wilko Shrewsbury branch manager, Mark Dimatteo.

The goody bags will include a £10 gift card and there will also be free cupcakes on the day.

Mr Dimatteo said: “The team is busy preparing the final touches to the store ahead of the official opening on July 11.

“We are very excited to welcome the customers of Shrewsbury back and into our new home at Pride Hill Shopping Centre. We know shoppers will be impressed by the quality and value we have to offer this summer, it is the perfect time to come and browse our collections.

“We’ve got lots of exciting things planned for the launch day including goody bags for the first 100 customers through the door, so we hope everyone can come and join us to celebrate Wilko’s new home at Pride Hill Shopping Centre”.