Elvis show comes to county

The Elvis Years has been taking the UK by storm after celebrating the 10-year anniversary tour, and will be performed at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury .

The show features original lead of Jailhouse Rock in the West End, Mario Kombou and his band, and is led by the award-winning producer and musical director, David Mackay.

As part of the performance the audience can enjoy more than 50 of the King's greatest hits including Hound Dog, It's Now or Never, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy, and many more.

Actor and singer Mario Kombou has been performing as Elvis for more than 20 years.

He said: " There is something about Elvis and his music that speaks to people. He was the King. His music is too special to let fade into history, and seeing the audience light up night after night is such an incredible experience.

"There is a reason this show sells out in some of the best venues in the country, and that is because the King of rock and roll is as important now as he ever was."

Tickets are available from www.theatresevern.co.uk or the box office on 01743 281281.