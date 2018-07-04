Widow appeals for swimmers to stay out of river

Kirsty Walsh, whose husband Shane Walsh died in the river in Shrewsbury last year, said it is very painful for her to hear that seven lives have been lost to water in recent weeks.

Mrs Walsh, who is the ambassador for West Mercia Search and Rescue, said: "That is seven people that made a decision and now their lives have ended because of it.

"Personally it's horrible for me because I know exactly what people are going through.

"It's a case of a lack of awareness. It's so very hot at the moment, I can see why they want to do it.

"I've had friends saying to me they used to do it when they were younger and were fine, but then I tell them about what can happen to you and what happened to Shane and they say they can't believe they used to do it.

"The water is warm initially when you dip a toe in but as you go further out the cold gets to you and stops your muscles from working and you can't swim.

"The best thing to do then is to float."

Mrs Walsh encouraged people to use public swimming pools.

"I wouldn't advise anybody to go into the water, there's lovely swimming facilities people can use," she added.

"There's no need for anybody to go in the rivers or the lakes, you're just putting yourself in danger and families will have to deal with the consequences of it.

"It does upset me because I know every stage of what families go through and we are still going through now."

For more information on West Mercia Search and Rescue and river safety, visit https://westmerciasar.org.uk/