Pubs facing CO2 shortage

Revellers have been heading to pubs to watch the World Cup and bask in the sun, but some bars have faced issues supplying drinks, and others are preparing for the shortage to hit them.

One pub is down to its last bottle of carbon dioxide, also known as CO2, and has not had a delivery in two weeks.

But Ollie Parry, the owner of The Salopian Bar, in Shrewsbury, said the bar mainly sells real ales which are not affected.

He said: "It hasn't affected us yet but it potentially could by the weekend.

"We've got one spare bottle of CO2, if we don't have a delivery this week then we will run out probably for the weekend.

"It'll be lager and cider that is affected then.

"We normally have two bottles delivered a week but we haven't had any for two weeks now.

"We will still have drinks on draft, my trade is mainly real ale and Guinness, it won't affect them.

"The customers are still going to come to the pub, but if we've run out then they'll have to drink bottles of Budweiser and things instead." Drinkers at The Boathouse in Shrewsbury reported the gas shortage had affected the pub over the weekend - which is one of the most popular spots in the sunshine.

It was said that the gas from the soft drinks was being used to serve beer.

Meanwhile, The Crown in Coleham has not been affected by the gas shortage and is carrying on as normal.

A number of Wetherspoons pubs across the country have been affected by the shortage.

Shrewsbury has two Wetherspoons in the town centre, The Shrewsbury Hotel and Montgomery's Tower.

Eddie Gershon, spokesman for Wetherspoons, said: "There have been issues across the country, the majority have had shortages over the weekend but it was all resolved at the start of the week."