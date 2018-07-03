Forget St George – I’m backing Colombia: Divided loyalties in Shrewsbury household

Jenifer Blake will be watching tonight's second round World Cup clash between England and Colombia from her home in Shrewsbury.

Jen will be shouting for her home country, while husband Oli will be cheering for England.

The couple met in 2014 when Jen did work experience as part of her master's degree at the company Oli worked for.

Star Witness:

They married in Shrewsbury in July 2016 but it took 10 months of red tape for the new Mrs Blake to be given Home Office spouse visa and she was able to fly to Britain from Spain where she was studying.

Happily settled in Belle Vue, Jen, 31, said she loves football.

"It is the main sport in Colombia and I have grown up with the sport," she said.

Jenifer Delgado and Oliver Blake on their wedding day

"I come from a big family with lots of boys, all of them played football every day. I used to play a little bit but I'm not very good at keeping the ball. Hopefully Colombia will be able to keep the ball tonight."

She said her family would all be watching the game in Colombia.

"A national football game is a reason for family and friends to meet and party, " she said.

"The Colombian supporters are very vocal and passionate about their team.

Jen Blake practising her soccer skills

"I think this will be obvious to see in the stadium tonight.

"It will be a close game. Both England and Colombia look good during set pieces and maybe the winning goal will come from a free kick?

"We have Juan Quintero for the free kicks and I don't think many people had heard of him before this World Cup.

"I predict 2-1, with Colombia winning after 90 minutes."

Jen Blake predicts 2-1

Oli, 30, a talented athlete originally from Rhydycroesau, Oswestry, said: "Of course I will be supporting England.

"It will be tense when we watch the game together.

"I'm going to be bold and say whoever wins this game will go on to make the final. I predict 2-1 to England after extra time but if Colombia wins I won't be too disappointed."