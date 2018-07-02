In the pink at Shrewsbury Race For Life - with video and pictures

From young to old, they all had one think in common - they were running, or in some cases, walking the 5K course to raise money for Cancer Research UK and their hard earned cash will go towards fighting cancer.

With two trainers from the town's Anytime Fitness gym urging them on, 1,000 women and girls warmed up on the green lawns in the brilliant sunshine.

And with temperatures reaching the mid 20s, things were getting pretty sweaty at the start line.

Shrewsbury Race for Life 2018

Kirsten Shore, area event manager for CRU for the Midlands was delighted with the turnout.

"It is such a beautiful day and things are going really, really well," she said. "There are many more people doing the Race for Life in Shrewsbury than there were last year. We have had an overwhelming response, both from those wanting to race and from people wanting to be a volunteer. It has been brilliant.

"I am so pleased to see so many people here. We were worried earlier in the week that we would not have enough people helping out but Shrewsbury really stepped up and, in the end, we had double the amount of volunteers that we needed.

"There is nothing better than standing at the start line at these events and seeing everyone. They all have different reasons for running. There is not one person here today that has not been touched by cancer. I am very proud that I get to experience the day with such amazing people."

Simultaneous races were also being held in Derby, Brighton, Coventry and London.

Shrewsbury Race for Life

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Peter Nutting also wished the competitors well, sharing with them his own experiences of the illness.

The race in Shrewsbury, which got underway at 11am from close to the statue of Hercules along the banks of the River Severn, has raised £39,000 for Cancer Research UK. In total the charity has raised £800 million for cancer research and £11 million has been used locally.

Kirsten added: "Right now, millions of people are dealing with cancer. We can say that one in two people can survive but progress does not stop there. Every four minutes, someone in the UK will lose their battle with cancer."