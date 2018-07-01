Crowds revved up for Mid Shropshire Vintage Club show - PICTURES

Some of the best vintage vehicles were on display over the weekend for the two day show, including classic cars, motorbikes, Land Rovers, buses, military vehicles, steam engines and tractors.

About 5,000 people were expected to turn out for the event, which takes place at the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury.

Families had plenty to see, with Shire horses and The Pony Club, donkey rides, craft and trade stands, fairground rides, music from the Stiperstones Brass and the Wirral Pipe Bands and the Pantonic All Star Steel Band and a bouncy castle.

Those looking to buy a bit of vintage machinery and tools were given the chance to do so in an auction by auction by H J Pugh & Sons.

Lance Jackson, the show's committee secretary, said: "The sun shining was shining perfectly and we were already struggling to find parking spaces by about midday on Saturday."

Nostalgia plays a part in the show's success, Lance said.

"A lot of people say their dad had one of the cars or they had it, sold it and wished they'd kept it," he added.

"Of course, If everybody had kept them they wouldn't be rare and they wouldn't have the same impact.

"It's also the chance to see British engineering at its best. There's a lot of good British equipment here, and plenty of good foreign stuff as well.

"There was all sorts for the family as well, so plenty for everybody to see."

There was a time when the show was less successful, but it has bounced back.

"The last few years a lot of shows have struggled, and a lot of summer events have shut across the country," Lance said.

"Our numbers fell, but with a bit of careful planning, we're on our way up again. If we hit 5,000 visitors across the weekend, we will be back to where we used to be.

"A few years ago we would wonder if we wanted to continue, but there's no question about it now. Things are looking good. There will definitely be a 32nd Mid Shropshire Vintage Club show."

For more information go to www.midshropshirevintageclub.com and follow the show on twitter at MSVCshow and on facebook at Shropshire Vintage Show.