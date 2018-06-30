Shrewsbury birth tragedy: Friends' trek to help baby Ellie

And now Becky's family and friends are trying to raise money for six-month-old Ellie’s future.

The 26-year-old, from Shrewsbury, who was known as Boo, gave birth to her first child on December 3 last year and died suddenly just hours later from childbirth complications.

Her only daughter is now being cared for by Becky’s parents, Martin and Chris, who said Ellie is a “wonderful” gift.

They said: “Although Boo lacked physical stature she made up for it with largesse of heart.

“She championed the underdog, was not afraid to speak her mind and would give such compassion and care to those that could not help themselves, including the four legged kind.

“She was fun loving, full of life and would give anything a go, including zip-wiring across the River Severn for charity.

“She also had a wicked sense of humour as many of our family can testify and when she had the money she was generous to a fault.

“She has left a big hole in our lives but we do have Boo number two – little Ellie Christine and what a wonderful gift left for us. She is such a beautiful little soul, so placid and always smiling, she’s touches the hearts of all that see her.”

Can Do Wrexham, a charity which was close to Becky’s heart, has vowed to support Martin and Christine as they raise Ellie.

The charity, a volunteering programme for disabled people aged between 10 and 35, is raising money by taking on the Welsh Three Peaks challenge.

The task includes climbing Snowdon, Cadair Idris, and Pen y Fan.

Becky was part of a steering group and regularly attended conferences to speak about the work the charity does.

Sue McGrane, project coordinator for Can Do Wrexham, said the team had struggled to come to terms with Becky’s sudden death.

She said: “I can’t begin to describe how heartbroken myself and the rest of the steering group were at the news, or how much it devastated Becky’s family. We are all still so shocked.

“When Becky found out she was to be a mum, she was thrilled, and she still kept up her involvement with Can Do.

“Becky was passionate about speaking out for the more vulnerable in our community and was one of those lovely people who would do anything to help others.

“She was committed, clever and creative and just such a wonderful person to be around.

“She was wise beyond her years and had the wickedest sense of humour.”

Becky, a talented artist, became involved with the charity while studying at Glyndwr University, and later this year she will be awarded a posthumous Bachelors Degree with Honours in Fine Art.

The steering group’s first climb is Pen Y Fan on Monday.

All of the money raised will be split between Can Do Wales and Ellie.

To donate visit justgiving.com/Susan-Mcgrane1