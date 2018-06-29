Volunteers needed for Race for Life

But organisers are appealing for more volunteers to lend a helping hand at the event in The Quarry.

Kirsten Shore, event manager for Shrewsbury Race for Life, said: "We're expecting about 1,000 people in total which is more than we had last year so we've smashed our target.

"It's definitely going to be a hot one, we're advising people to bring extra water to carry when they're running as it's going to be very hot.

"It'll make for a nice day, a lot of people will bring their families and have picnics.

"Children under six can join in, we have no minimum age, some mums will run pushing babies in prams.

"Boys can run up until the age of 13.

"We're hoping to raise £39,000 from Shrewsbury runners and walkers this year, which is about the same as last year.

"It would be great if we can raise a bit more that that as we have more participants.

"The Quarry is such a beautiful place too, I love going to The Quarry, part of the course goes all the way along the river, it's going to be a fantastic day.

"You see a lot of people in fancy dress and in pink, when you stand on the stage and see all those people in pink in front of you its amazing, I've never seen anything like it."

Kirsten added that the event needs more volunteers to be marshals and to hand out water and medals at the end.

She said: "We looking for another 15 to 20 volunteers to help us on the day.

"We want people to help direct and cheer participants around the course as we really want to get them as much support as possible as some people will have been training for this.

"We also need people to hand out the water and medals at the end."

Shrewsbury Race for Life will begin at 11am on Sunday.

If you are interested in volunteering contact Kirsten at kirsten.shore@cancer.org.uk, or turn up on the day at 9am and go to the grey marquee.