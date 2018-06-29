Shrewsbury shopping centres project to enter next stage

A brief for potential developers of the Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside centres, is now being drawn up but it will not be ready until 2019.

Once the brief is drawn up Shropshire Council will seek further investment.

The news comes as Wilko prepares to move into the Pride Hill centre next month from its former home in the Riverside.

The council has previously said Wilko moving into Pride Hill would be a ‘catalyst for change’. The upper level works will be enhanced and the council will be looking at other uses for the mid-level.

The move means there are now no national chains within the Riverside Shopping Centre. But two national chains have been added to the Darwin Shopping Centre in recent years, Costa and Primark.

Demolished

It was also said that the Riverside is likely to be demolished to make way for a ‘mixed-use development’ including a car park.

That is part of the council’s long-term plan which links to its economic growth strategy and Shrewsbury Big Town plan.

Shropshire Council bought the three centres and Riverside Medical Practice in a £51 million deal in January.

The shopping centres had been in the ownership of UK Commercial Property Trust Limited, which is advised by Standard Life Investments.

Gareth Proffitt, spokesman for Shropshire Council, said: “Subject to the approval of cabinet and full council, the next phase of work will start shortly and will see us develop a brief for potential developers.

“The brief would take about a year to prepare and, once completed, we’d be in a position to make and attract further investment.”

aled that Shropshire Council expects to spend £544,000 on consultants to support the process of buying the town's shopping centres and the medical practice.