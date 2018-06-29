Tragic Shrewsbury wife calls for water safety lessons in schools

The news comes after children were spotted playing in the weir in Shrewsbury yesterday, despite warnings they are risking their lives.

Kirsty Walsh, widow of Shane Walsh who died last year, and ambassador for West Mercia Search and Rescue, said: "I had a friend of mine message me and tell me about children playing in the weir and walking across the top.

"My friend contacted the police but there's only so much that we can do.

"We can talk to as many people as we can but unfortunately people will do what they want.

"There's been news this week about people dying in water across the country and I don't think the children realise how much danger they are putting themselves in."

Mrs Walsh added: "There's a petition to get water safety into schools on the curriculum and that is really important, children must realise the risks.

"I understand it's incredibly hot but it's that cold that water shock stops you from being able to swim.

"Parents need to talk to their children about it.

"We've been talking the the police and Crucial Crew about what we can do to make people more aware.

"It's very frustrating, we don't want to see people getting hurt in the water.

"There's families that are going through tragedy right now because of it.

"It's a problem right up and down the country."

Emergency services were last called to the weir just weeks ago when children were spotted playing close to the fast-flowing water.

West Mercia Search and Rescue’s river safety campaign has focused efforts on educating the public of the dangers of the weir.

In the summer, the weir is a popular section of the river with children and adults because it resembles a water slide.

However, at the bottom of the slope is a potentially fatal whirlpool that threatens to trap anyone who falls in.

The highly oxygenated, bubbly water below a weir makes it harder than normal to stay afloat, and even good swimmers can struggle.

To view the petition, visit petition.parliament.uk/petitions/213172