Competition opens for Shropshire artists

The competition, run by the Friends of Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery is open to all Shropshire-based artists to submit work of any medium as part of the Wilfred Owen Centenary Commemorations.

The theme of the competition is Wilfred Owen's poetry.

All entries must be delivered to the museum between 12pm and 4pm on August 7 and they will be judged by a panel the following day.

The winning artist will be invited to have a full exhibition of their own work in the balcony space at the museum and will also receive a £300 cash prize.

The runner up and the people's prize winner will each win £250.

All successful artists will have their work displayed in the museum from the launch event on October 25 until January 2019.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “The Open Art Competition is part of the wider Wilfred Owen 100 festival which includes a variety of exciting events, talks and exhibitions.

“The task for artists is to portray Wilfred Owen’s poetry through their work and we’re keen for as many Shropshire based artists as possible to enter the competition.

“Everyone involved with coordinating the competition at Shropshire Council is grateful to the Friends of Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery who are kindly supporting the competition and funding the fantastic prizes.

“We’re all excited to see the different ways in which Wilfred Owen’s poetry is portrayed by Shropshire’s talented artists.”

Entry is £20 or £10 for those artists in full time education.

Only one piece can be submitted per artist.

To entre please write to Cerin Richardson, Arts development Officer, Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6ND. Cheques should be made payable to Friends of Shrewsbury Museum.