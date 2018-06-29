Menu

Car crashes into garage in Shrewsbury street

By Jordan Reynolds | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A car crashed into a garage in a residential Shrewsbury street today.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Sussex Drive at about 1.30pm.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "At 1.23pm we were called to Sussex Drive to a road traffic collision.

"We've treated a woman in her 60s who had managed to get herself out of the car.

"She has minor injuries and was discharged at the scene."

Three fire crews and police were also sent to the scene.

