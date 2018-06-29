Car crashes into garage in Shrewsbury street

Emergency services were called to the scene in Sussex Drive at about 1.30pm.

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "At 1.23pm we were called to Sussex Drive to a road traffic collision.

"We've treated a woman in her 60s who had managed to get herself out of the car.

"She has minor injuries and was discharged at the scene."

Three fire crews and police were also sent to the scene.