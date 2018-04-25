Good rating as nursing home near Shrewsbury turns itself around

The Vicarage Nursing Home in Bayston Hill had been inspected in late 2016 when inspectors said that it 'required improvement'.

But on a return visit, inspectors noted that the service at the home, which cares for 52 older people, most of whom are living with dementia, had improved dramatically.

Staff were praised for their compassion and professionalism.

Inspectors found that the improvements to the service since the last inspection were reflected on by the relatives and staff, who praised the leadership and management of the home.

Staff were confident in their roles and received the support they needed to provide good care. Systems were in place which continued to identify and drive improvement within the service provision.

People told inspectors they felt safe living at the home.

One person said: "I have been very happy here and everyone is good to me. I feel safe with these girls [staff], they look after me."

Advertising

Relatives added that they were happy their family member was safe from abuse and were treated fairly by staff.

Inspectors were told by one resident: "What can I say, except excellent and great. The care here is designed around the person and their needs and that isn't easy. They do a great job and their individual needs are met and their dignity is kept intact."

Training

Another relative said: "I have nothing but praise for this place and how they care for everyone. I know she is safe, secure and well looked after. I visit twice a day, every day and I see how good it is here. I have no worries at all about things when I am not here."

Advertising

Inspectors heard that staff received regular training at the home which enabled them to keep the residents safe and led to feelings of security.

In their report, inspectors said that relatives described the manager as 'excellent' and 'first class' and they had been instrumental in the improvements to the home. One relative said, "It's like a miracle has been performed. The manager has done so much for this place."

They added: "The manager had established links with the local community and was keen to improve on this to further benefit people. Local services were utilised and the local community centre supported the home with gardening and the choir came to sing at the home."

Margaret Ephraims, the home's proprietor said: “Everyone has worked really hard as a team to make this rating possible, I am very proud of them all but most importantly we have a really happy home. ”