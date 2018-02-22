Advertising
Two rescued from river in the space of three hours
Two people had to be rescued from the River Severn and treated for hypothermia in the space of three hours.
Emergency services were first called to the river at Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury shortly before 8pm on Wednesday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said a man in his 40s had fallen in and was rescued by members of the public.
They were called again at 11pm to reports of a woman in the water near English Bridge. She was rescued by a specialist team and treated for the effects of cold.
Both people were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
