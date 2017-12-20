College to tackle new rugby course

And the course has been given the backing of former student and professional rugby player Alex Hearle.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group is launching a new vocational rugby course at its London Road Campus for September 2018.

Rugby enthusiasts will have the opportunity to gain a Level 3 extended diploma in sport that will be focused on the skills and coaching techniques of rugby. Students on the course will be taught how to coach all abilities, from young children to elite professionals.

During the two year course, students will learn a range of topics including anatomy, physiology, sports coaching and fitness training, and will also play six hours of rugby each week with experienced coaches. They will also have the opportunity to take part in national and regional competitions and have the chance to do work experience in local schools and rugby clubs. Those who gain the qualification can go on to a study a range of sports disciplines at a higher level or becoming a sports teacher or rugby coach.

Sports teacher, Dale Smallman, will be taking charge on this course has years of rugby expertise including 15 years teaching experience. He is also an ex-Royal Navy physical training instructor with a wide range of coaching qualifications and is the current director of rugby at Bridgnorth RFC and the Worcester Warriors Developing Player Programme Manager for Shropshire. He said: “I really believe in harnessing the power of sport to engage with students, to ensure they reach their potential both academically and within their chosen sport. The rugby programme is hugely exciting and with the range of excellent work placements on offer, alongside the additional coaching and officiating qualifications, it will benefit rugby players and clubs in the region for years to come.”

Former Shrewsbury Colleges Group student, Alex, 19, from Church Stretton, is now a professional rugby player for Worcester Warriors. Alex chose to attend the local Shropshire College rather than head off to a ruby-orientated one. He became an A* student at the college and was able to really focus on his skills, perfect his moves and get extensive one-on-one training within an amateur team so he could excel at the trials for a professional team.

Alex said: “College rugby was the best rugby I played. It was a relaxed game with the chance to play with no pressure, so my skills excelled and I gained confidence in my technique. It let me truly enjoy the game and I gained loads of friends.

“I think this new course is a brilliant idea. It’s a great opportunity for anybody who wants a career in rugby, whether you want to improve your knowledge and become professional, or want to enjoy the game from the side lines and coach.”