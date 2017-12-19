A458 near Shrewsbury blocked as a cattle trailer overturns in crash

The road between the A5 at Shrewsbury and the Welsh border was expected to be closed for several hours and drivers were urged to find alternative routes.

The crash happened outside the Windmill Inn at Rowton.

Emergency services were at the scene. There was no indication of any injuries.

#A458 closed in both directions between #A5 #Shrewbury and the Welsh Border @trafficwales due to an overturned cattle trailer. @WMerciaPolice are on scene with the road expected to be closed for several hours, please plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/LtpfQ0nsNZ — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) December 19, 2017

Police in Shropshire are currently dealing with a 3 vehicle RTC outside the Windmill Inn at Rowton at the A458. A road closure has been put in place as a trailer is on its side. Please take an alternative route. — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) December 19, 2017

* This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.