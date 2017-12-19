Menu

A458 near Shrewsbury blocked as a cattle trailer overturns in crash

By Ian Harvey | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

The A458 was blocked between Shrewsbury and Welshpool this afternoon after a cattle trailer overturned in a crash involving three vehicles.

The Windmill Inn at Rowton. Photo: Google StreetView.

The road between the A5 at Shrewsbury and the Welsh border was expected to be closed for several hours and drivers were urged to find alternative routes.

The crash happened outside the Windmill Inn at Rowton.

Emergency services were at the scene. There was no indication of any injuries.

* This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

