Shrewsbury's Wyle Cop to be closed for weeks

Work is due to start on January 8 to upgrade the footways – and resurface the road – between Wyle Cop and the English Bridge.

The work is due to last approximately nine weeks, and road users are being alerted to some road closures while the work is carried out.

It is being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP) and will include the upgrading of footway and kerbing materials with natural stone products, plus carriageway resurfacing. The aim is to enhance and improve the area and complete the new Abbey Foregate ‘gateway’ to the town centre.

The footway re-paving will be done in two phases. The northern section (on the NCP car park side of the road) will be carried out in phase 1; the southern footway (the Lion & Pheasant side) will be carried out in phase 2.

While the footway re-paving and kerbing work is carried out, the footways will be closed and temporary walkways will be provided for pedestrians. Access will be maintained to businesses and residential properties.

Meanwhile, Wyle Cop will be closed to traffic in a downhill direction, heading out of town, for the duration of the footway and kerbing work, and a signed diversion route will be in place.

The resurfacing work will take place overnight, between 8pm and 6am, for five nights – starting on February 26. During these times Wyle Cop will be closed in both directions and Beeches Lane (Town Walls) will also be closed.

The St Julian’s Crescent one-way system will be reversed, with traffic exiting via Beeches Lane. Access into St Julian’s Crescent will be via English Bridge, and all vehicles will need to wait to be escorted through the closure.