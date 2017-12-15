Barriers are up in Shrewsbury as six flood alerts in place for Shropshire

A team from the Environment Agency erected the low level barriers in Frankwell last night after the evening panto performance at Theatre Severn.

The River Severn was expected to peak in Shrewsbury this morning, with the possibility of flooding in Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue and Frankwell car park.

Today a new Yellow warning for ice was issued for Shropshire, from 5pm today until 11am on Saturday.

It says ice will be a hazard in places on Friday evening and Saturday morning. The extent of hazards looks like being somewhat lower than preceding days, but where wintry showers fall, or there is still patchy snow cover, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

The Environment Agency's Dave Throup tweeted last night:

Low level flood barriers going in now at Frankwell #shrewsbury



River should peak tomorrow morning. Pic by @JamesRobertsEA pic.twitter.com/cNcfMA1P31 — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) December 14, 2017

Good folk of #shrewsbury sleep safe in your beds tonight!



This is the gang who’ll be ensuring the town stays dry as water levels rise. pic.twitter.com/gO7Ibbc0rU — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) December 14, 2017

Bit of snow isn’t going to stop us getting our flood barriers out!



Loading up Frankwell #shrewsbury defences for deployment later this evening. We’re waiting till the Panto finishes in Theatre Severn - oh yes we are!



Pic by @JamesRobertsEA pic.twitter.com/nWe3GPoe2q — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) December 14, 2017

The following six "flooding is possible - be prepared" Flood Alerts were in place for Shropshire today:

In Mid Wales, Flood Alerts are in place for:

Bicton Primary School, in Shrewsbury, remained closed as it is still without heating. Dothill Primary School in Wellington remains shut after a water mains burst.

A Met Office Yellow warning for ice was in place for Shropshire from until 11am today.

Saturday's Telford parkrun has been cancelled as there is still snow and ice on the course.

Snow and ice still on the course so we are cancelled again tomorrow 16th.

See you 23rd for a festive parkrun #loveparkrun pic.twitter.com/wZYddtwXOv — Telford parkrun (@telfordparkrun) December 15, 2017

Morning all! A bright if a bit chilly day today - some unlucky people may see a light shower or two, & it'll become a little cloudier for this afternoon. Max temp 5 C. Have a good day, any Q's let me know 👍 ^RJ — Met Office Shawbury (@MetOShawbury) December 15, 2017

Telford Snowboard & Ski Centre has closed its ski slope this morning for safety reasons. This morning’s over 50s session has been cancelled and the situation will be reviewed later today. — Telford Council (@TelfordWrekin) December 15, 2017

Shropshire Council today said that bin lorries will be out on Saturday to try to catch up with missed collections from this week.

It tweeted: "Please note they will be concentrating on wheelie bins so if your boxes were missed they will be collected on your next scheduled day."