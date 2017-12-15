Menu

Barriers are up in Shrewsbury as six flood alerts in place for Shropshire

By Ian Harvey | Shrewsbury | News

Flood barriers were up in Shrewsbury today as six flood alerts were in place for the county.

A team from the Environment Agency erected the low level barriers in Frankwell last night after the evening panto performance at Theatre Severn.

The River Severn was expected to peak in Shrewsbury this morning, with the possibility of flooding in Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue and Frankwell car park.

Today a new Yellow warning for ice was issued for Shropshire, from 5pm today until 11am on Saturday.

It says ice will be a hazard in places on Friday evening and Saturday morning. The extent of hazards looks like being somewhat lower than preceding days, but where wintry showers fall, or there is still patchy snow cover, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."

The Environment Agency's Dave Throup tweeted last night:

The following six "flooding is possible - be prepared" Flood Alerts were in place for Shropshire today:

In Mid Wales, Flood Alerts are in place for:

Bicton Primary School, in Shrewsbury, remained closed as it is still without heating. Dothill Primary School in Wellington remains shut after a water mains burst.

A Met Office Yellow warning for ice was in place for Shropshire from until 11am today.

Saturday's Telford parkrun has been cancelled as there is still snow and ice on the course.

Shropshire Council today said that bin lorries will be out on Saturday to try to catch up with missed collections from this week.

It tweeted: "Please note they will be concentrating on wheelie bins so if your boxes were missed they will be collected on your next scheduled day."

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

