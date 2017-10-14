Historic Shropshire church threatened with closure as numbers dwindle

The vicar of All Saints Church in Berrington, near Shrewsbury, has called an urgent meeting between the Bishop of Ludlow and parishioners to try to find a solution.

Concerns have also been raised about the knock-on effects any possible closure of the church could have on the nearby St Mary's Church at Betton Strange.

Members of the community can attend the meeting, which is being held on Wednesday at 7pm the church and the Rt Revd Alistair Magowan, Bishop of Ludlow will be there to lead the discussions.

A number of events have been held in the church in recent months to raise money for its upkeep, including a Jazz and Fizz evening, but despite the best efforts of the vicar and the parochial church council, the Reverend Sarah Hare has seen the church being used less and less.

In an open letter to those who use the church, Rev Hare said: "So many people said to me [during the jazz evening] how lovely it was to see so many people using the church and I could not agree more.

"However, you are probably more than aware that Berrington Church is often not well used.

"There is a wonderful PCC for Berrington and Betton Strange who have worked long and hard to keep the church running, to fund raise, to clean and set up the church and worship in the church.

"I am also very grateful to those people in the community that contribute to the church in many different ways.

Advertising

"The PCC have been talking and thinking for quite some time about how to take things forward.

"This small group of people cannot keep up the maintenance of the building."

She added that members of the community had to question the importance of the church and the role it fulfils.

"We also have to ask ourselves what the church is and why it is there," she said.

Advertising

"The building is beautiful and we do not want to lose this. However the church is the people of God and we should be witnessing the love and life of God in our community.

"We live in changing times and people can now travel to other churches, Sundays are very different days to when I was growing up and the demographics of the parish have changed over the last few decades.

"With all this in mind the PCC have looked at the future of the church building and we have asked Hereford Diocese to advise us on what our future options are."