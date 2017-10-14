Church praises lottery grant

The sandstone walls of St Mary the Virgin, Astley, had previously been re-pointed with inappropriate hard cement which had led to frost damaging the soft stone.

Thanks to the grant, the church is now in a financial position to continue to replace the cement in the remaining walls with traditional lime mortar, which allows internal moisture to disperse. Work will start later this month.

“This problem was highlighted some time ago in the architect’s five-yearly survey report” said parochial church council secretary, Martin Locke.

“Over the last few years, the PCC has undertaken a gradual programme of replacing the cement, as funds allowed, and in 2013 a small section of the south wall around the blocked-up Norman entrance was repointed. Now we are thrilled to be able to complete the project.”

St Mary’s Church has been at the heart of the parish community for over 900 years, with considerable alterations to the original, Norman chapel including the addition of a Victorian tower and some internal re-ordering.

Last year the east wall, with its unusual Victorian stained-glass window, was completely restored early, thanks to grants from The Cathedral and Church Buildings Council, The Shropshire Historic Churches Trust, Shropshire Council Local Joint Committee and Astley Parish Council.

“We are truly grateful for this National Churches Trust grant as it will help us to tackle other pressing maintenance issues with our limited funds. As with most ancient buildings the ongoing upkeep of churches is invariably expensive and we can meet the substantial bills only through donations from our parishioners, grants and fund-raising.”