Miss England finalist drops in to help Smethwick food bank volunteers

Evanjelin Elchmanar will take part in the glittering Miss England final over two days at Wolverhampton Grand Central on Thursday and Friday.

The reigning Miss Birmingham swapped tiaras and glamour for overalls on Tuesday as she prepared food parcels at United Hands Food Bank Wellbeing Hub, based at Smethwick Cricket Club.

Jas Takhar from the United Hands food bank with Miss Engand finalist Evanjelin Elchmanar

The non profit organisation was founded in 2019 and has helped many people in the Smethwick, West Bromwich and Greater Black Country area, sending out hundreds of food parcels each year and seeing many more come through its doors.

Evanjelin, aged 24, who models in Manchester and London, will take her place on stage on Thursday and Friday for Miss England and will face stiff competition as finalists from across the country come together to compete for one of the most prestigious titles in British pageantry.

She said she was delighted to visit the United Hands Food Bank, saying: "I volunteered alongside the team to prepare food parcels for individuals and families in need.

"I received a warm and inspiring welcome from the founder Jas and his dedicated friends who work tirelessly to support the community.

"Together we created essential food parcels that will make a real difference to those facing hardship and was grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a valuable cause."

Jas Singh-Takhar from United Hands said they were delighted to welcome Evanjelin to see the work they do and for her to participate in it and wished her all the best for the finals.