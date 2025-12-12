Pub regulars save Christmas after returning Santa Claus to rightful home at hospital

Staff at the hospital were baffled when the life-size Santa Claus - which had become an icon for patients and visitors alike - disappeared overnight on Friday, December 4.

But the figure, which is articulated and can walk, turned up the next day when a man ran into the Knights Quest in High Street, Blackheath on Saturday morning asking those inside to look after it.

The hospital's ward service officer Debbie Wood posted on social media appealing for Santa's return and landlord of the pub Ron Hardwick responded, taking him back on Wednesday when all were re-united.

From left: hospital staff Fustina Grey and Debbie Wood, the Santa figure and Rob Hardwick and Sam Schofield from The Knights Quest

Rob said: "It was strange to say the least to see someone come in the pub on a Saturday morning with a large Santa and I could only wonder how they managed to take it from the hospital.

"But we agreed to look after it before we got in touch with staff via the social media call and it could be returned to its rightful owner.

He caused quite a stir with the regular customers the short time he was here and is welcome back for a pint anytime.

Debbie Wood from Rowley Regis Hospital reunited with her much-loved friend

"I am new to the pub and the area so didn't know what to make of it but it has certainly become a talking point in the bar.

"We are all just grateful it has been returned to its rightful place and the people at the hospital can enjoy seeing the life-size Santa Claus once more and hopefully get some comfort for the season."

Debbie said: "He’s arguably the most popular older gentleman in red at this time of year, he brings a smile to the faces of young and old.

"When he went missing, we were heartbroken, but thanks to our wonderful neighbours, he came home to huge applause from patients and staff.

"We’re so grateful to our local community for helping bring Christmas cheer back to Rowley Regis Hospital.”