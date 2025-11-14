'I am honoured' - New headteacher appointed at St Martins School after leading fire recovery

Alison Pope has led the school near Oswestry on an interim basis since the start of the new school year in September, following the retirement of long-standing headteacher Sue Lovecy during summer.

Mrs Pope has guided St Martins School through one of its most challenging periods in recent history, after a large fire in September caused extensive damage to parts of the site, including the arts centre and dining area, and disrupted utilities across the campus.

She oversaw the major response to the incident and helped orchestrate the return of all pupils to the school on November 7, just more than a month after the fire forced a site closure.

Today (Friday, November 14), the 3-18 Education Trust, which runs the all-through school for children aged three to 16, announced Mrs Pope's appointment as permanent headteacher.

Reacting to the news, Mrs Pope said: "Although the start to my time at St Martins School was far from the usual start to headship, it allowed me to develop a sense of how much the school means to its pupil, staff and wider community.

"I am honoured to take on the position of Headteacher at St Martins School. Over the past few months, I have had the privilege of working alongside our dedicated staff, supportive parents, and inspiring students.

"Together, we have built a strong foundation for success, and I look forward to continuing this journey to ensure every child feels valued, included, and empowered to achieve their full potential."

Mrs Pope brings more than 20 years of experience as a headteacher and senior leader, having worked at The Priory School, The Corbet School, and Belvidere School in Shropshire, as well as several schools in the north east of England.

David O’Toole, CEO at The 3-18 Education Trust, added: "This appointment follows an initial period of secondment, during which Alison demonstrated outstanding leadership, particularly in her excellent handling of the recent fire at the school.

"The interview panel was unanimous in their decision, recognising that Alison has already settled exceptionally well into the role and has shown great commitment, ambition and vision for the future development of our school.

"Under Alison’s leadership, we are confident that St Martins 3-16 School will continue to thrive and provide the very best opportunities for all our pupils."