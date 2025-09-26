St Martins School update: Scaffolding up at fire-damaged school as headteacher shares 'progress' update

Headteacher Alison Pope said "progress" is being made each day, but that the phased return of pupils is dependent on securing contractors to carry out the necessary repairs.

The all-through village school, near Oswestry, has remained closed all week after a serious fire broke out on Sunday evening (September 21), damaging the arts centre, dining hall, and surrounding areas.

Remote learning has taken place via Microsoft Teams while staff meetings have been held off-site. This week’s meeting took place at the local church, and the school gave thanks to the Reverend Stuart Jermy for making the space available.

Damage caused to St Martin's School by a fire

St Martins School said its team remains active, working closely with contractors who are currently on-site and seeking additional trades to help with future phases of repair.

On Wednesday evening (September 24), 66 cadets from the school attended a session at Moreton Hall, providing an opportunity to reconnect with peers and some familiar staff faces.

In an update, Mrs Pope said: "Some of you will have noticed that scaffolding is being erected at school - this is a positive step forward.

"It was fantastic to see 66 cadets attend their session at Moreton Hall. It was a lovely opportunity for them to meet up with each other and to see some of our staff. Students reported that they were actively involved in home learning which is great to hear.

66 cadets attended a session at Moreton Hall where they met up with each other and saw some staff. Photo: St Martins School

"School also was able to continue with the weekly staff meeting; thank you to Rev Jermy for inviting us to use the church. The school site team continue to work with contractors on site and sourcing contractors for future works to start.

"Progress is being made daily but the phased return of pupils is dependent on securing these contractors.

"We are not currently in a position to give a re-opening date but hope to give a clearer timeline by Friday.

"Thank you once again for your continued support this week."

The school has been closed this week

On Tuesday night (September 23), the skies over St Martins were lit up by hot air balloons as the local community came together for a special fundraising event in support of the school.

Firefighters from Oswestry Fire Station, who were first on the scene of the blaze, made a surprise appearance at the event, where they were greeted with cheers and applause from grateful residents.

Emergency services responded in large numbers last Sunday after thick smoke was seen billowing from the school building.