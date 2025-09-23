Hot air balloon display organised to raise cash for fire-ravaged St Martins School

The Rainbow Hot Air Balloon Team, part of Shropshire-based Elevate Balloon Flights, has announced a fundraising event taking place at The Keys pub in St Martins tonight (September 23).

The team is planning a "mass" hot air balloon launch from the site in a bid to attract visitors and raise cash to support the fire-ravaged school.

St Martins School remains closed today after a "serious" fire that broke out at the premises at around 5.20pm on Sunday. Flames and thick smoke were seen billowing from the school building, prompting a major response from emergency services.

Damage to the St Martin's School building after a 'serious' fire on Sunday

The fire, believed to have originated in the building's solar panel system, caused significant damage to parts of the school, including the rooftop and solar installations.

Local residents are being invited to attend the hot air balloon display, where they will have the opportunity to donate in support of the school's recovery efforts.

In a statement, The Rainbow Hot Air Balloon Team said: "You will all be aware of the fire at St Martins School which was widely reported and spread across the local media. The fire has obviously caused a fair amount of damage.

"This evening we are planning a mass Rainbow Hot Air Balloon launch from The Keys pub in St Martins at around 5pm.

A hot air balloon launch has been organised to raise funds for St Martins School. Pic: Rainbow Hot Air Balloon Team

"There will be volunteers with buckets where you can make donations, with all donations going to St Martins School.

"Please park sensibly, there is very limited amount of parking areas so we ask you to be mindful and respectful.

"We hope to see you at the keys in St Martins to help us raise funds for the school."

Shropshire Council said it is working closely with partners to ensure pupils at St Martins School can return to their education as "swiftly as possible" following the "devastating" fire.

A total of eight fire engines were called to the scene. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Oswestry were the first to arrive and quickly requested additional resources due to the scale of the incident.

Damage to the St Martin's School building after a fire on Sunday

An assistance message was sent by the fire service to increase the response to five fire engines, later escalating to eight pumps and an aerial ladder platform, with additional support from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS).

In a message to parents and carers yesterday, headteacher of St Martins School, Mrs Alison Pope, said: "I would like to thank everyone in the school community for their cooperation and messages of concern during this time. I fully appreciate how disruptive school closures are for parents, carers, and students, so this support is much appreciated.

"Thank you also to St Martins Community Centre, Stans Superstore, and our local schools and colleges who have all offered their support. I am incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment shown by the St Martins team as we navigate this challenging situation together."