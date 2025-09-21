New outline plans for 30 homes near St Martins

Morris & Co has submitted an outline planning application, which includes access and layout considerations, for land at Griffin House Farm to the south of St Martins, near the English/Welsh border.

Ian Kilby, of planning consultants Berrys, said pre-application advice was obtained in April. This, he said, was for a larger site that could accommodate around 70 dwellings.

Planning officers at Shropshire Council concluded that the site is acceptable for development, although the proposed site was considered disproportionate to the size of the settlement. The advice was that a phased approach should be followed, and a plans for 30 dwellings instead were drawn up.

The proposed site is on greenfield land, situated between an existing residential development to the immmediate west and north, with access via Church Lane to the south.

The land is currently in agricultural use and set behind a mixed hedgerow. Mr Kilby said the scheme will provide good connectivity with existing footpaths and rights of way which link to other parts of the village, key services and infrastructure.

Outline plans have been submitted to build 30 homes on land off Church Lane in St Martins. Picture: Google

A transport statement has been submitted which considers the impact of the proposed development on the local highway network. Mr Kilby said the scheme will include off-site highway improvements to Church Lane with the provision of a footway and measures to address potential pinch points.

The application is also supported by a flood risk assessment, with the design incorporating sustainable drainage solutions, while a tree survey, ecological appraisal and biodiversity net gain assessments and calculations have all been submitted.

“This planning application is not speculative,” said Mr Kilby.

“It will bring housing and other development benefits forward early and provides a positive response to the Government’s objective of accelerating housing growth, reaffirmed in the updated National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

“The proposed siting, scale and design of the dwellings has been guided by a process of pre-application engagement and there will be no unacceptable adverse impact on the surrounding area, or visual amenity of the locality or neighbouring properties.”

Anyone who wishes to view the plans, or make a representation, can do so by searching for reference 25/03060/OUT on Shropshire Council’s planning portal. The deadline for comments is October 8.