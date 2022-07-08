Homes for all being built at site of former village school

Ifton Green development is underway

Cornovii Developments Limited, a private limited company set up by Shropshire Council to build and develop a range of new and sustainable homes to meet the council’s Housing Strategy priorities.

Their latest development, Ifton Green, St Martins is a new rural residential scheme being delivered in partnership with the council, McPhillips and Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR Housing).

The primary school moved to the former secondary school, to form an all age school.

This new development will provide a range of energy efficient EPC A rated detached and semi-detached two, three and four bedroom homes including three bungalows and a range of starter homes.

The site is located at the edge of the village of St Martins on a former school site in Oswestry. The development is a mixed tenure development and will deliver 22 homes for sale, six for shared ownership and seven for affordable rent. The first homes will be available to purchase in Autumn 2023.

Ifton Green is one of the many ambitious developments for Cornovii. Members of Shropshire Council’s Housing Supervisory Board have recently signed off on a business plan that will see Cornovii Developments Limited construct 728 homes in Shropshire by 2031.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member responsible for built housing, said:-

“To mark Rural Housing Week this week, we thought it fitting to showcase the ambitious plans of Cornovii Developments Limited to build sustainable homes for Shropshire residents.

“As well as helping meet our housing need in Shropshire, Cornovii Developments Limited fulfils our Housing Strategy vision to develop sustainable, low-cost home ownership and key worker housing, whilst also committing to regenerating brownfield sites.”