Shropshire service station owners 'can't see an end to problems facing motorists' amid petrol price rise

Andrew Faulks, partner of Stans Superstore in St Martins

Fuel prices have rocketed over the last year, from 114.5p in October 2020 to Mondays petrol price of 142.9p beating the previous high in April 2012.

And with crude oil prices continuing upwards there are fears costs for drivers could go up even more.

Andrew Faulks, of Stans Superstore in St Martins near Oswestry, said that the wholesale price of fuel had risen 8p a litre in the last three weeks.

"It had been a dreadful few weeks for the independent petrol station owners and for motorists," he said.

"We are trying to remain as competitive as we can."

He said eventually there would be a time when electric cars took over from petrol and diesel.

"We have three charges here that are used almost every day - it is a start."

Robinson and Young has been in Wem providing fuel for motorists for half a century.

Owner, Ben Young, said the current price increases were horrendous.

"It has been a double whammy," he said.

"The cost of crude oil has risen across the world and the pound recently dropped against the dollar - which is the currency oil prices are set at.

"We have had three deliveries of fuel this week and, when you see that each delivery had risen from £44,000 a few weeks ago to now £55,000 you start to see the size of the problem."

Mr Young said that Monday's increase for the delivery was 0.5p a litre for unleaded, 0.05p for diesel and 0.02p for supreme.

"Those rises are lower that we have seen over recent weeks, but prices are still going up week by week," he added.

"We do what we can to keep prices down for our customers. At the moment our petrol is 139.9p per litre, which is the same as Tesco is charging."

Customers, he said, were loyal and he said he was concerned for their finances.

He said: "I think people are thinking about journeys. But for businesses who have to use fuel it must be horrific.

"I can not imagine how people like taxi and mini bus drivers are coping.