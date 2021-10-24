Open day will help plans for village sports facilities

Deb Hughes

Pretty Vintage Holistic and Spiritual Therapies, based in St Martins near Oswestry will stage an open day on Saturday, from 10am until 4pm to highlight its range of therapies.

Visiting for the day will be Liz Badger of the Pro Touch Movement who will be available to give advice and chat with visitors about the Pro Touch campaign to promote massage and other touch therapies.

There will also be mini workshops in crystal healing and breathing plus free Tarot readings.

Pretty Vintage founder, Deb Hughes, explained that the day would also include a raffle for the St Martins Recreation Project – an ambitious scheme to extend and improve sports facilities for St Martins and the surrounding area.

The Pro Touch Movement would also donate money raised by sales of its Face the World range at the open day to the same charity.

“We’ll be here from 10am to 4pm and it’s free for people to drop in at any point. It’s a good opportunity to show everyone a sample of what we do and raise funds for a village project at the same time,” she said.

Pretty Vintage offers a range of therapies including Indian head massage, Reiki, hot stone massage, reflexology and facial acupressure.