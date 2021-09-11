Manslaughter charge after death of pensioner, 80

A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of an 80-year-old man in Shropshire.

Police outside the house
The man suffered an injury at an address in Oak Drive in St Martins near Oswestry on Monday. He was taken to hospital on Tuesday but on Wednesday police say they were informed he had sadly died.

A specialist forensic team spent much of Wednesday afternoon at the house in Oak Drive, and a man was arrested that same day.

A spokesman for West Mercia police said: "A 31-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and taking a vehicle without consent. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court."

Detectives had stressed to the local community that they believed the death was an isolated incident.

